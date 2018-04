Winston is a loveable seven-year-old Bull Mastiff Cross who is now searching for his new forever home.

He is a sweetheart who adores people and instantly becomes best friends with everyone he meets.

Winston is looking for an active owner who is able to take him on a lot of walks as he a keen explorer who loves going on adventures.

If you think you can offer Winston a home, please contact Dogs Trust West Calder on 01506 873459.