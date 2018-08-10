Pet of the Week: Teddy

One-year-old Teddy the terrier cross, is a friendly boy who enjoys playing fetch in the garden.

He can be wary of strangers so prefers to walk away from other dogs and people.

He like resting on the couch or munching on hotdogs. Teddy has a lot of energy he can get a little worried when he is left at home himself.

He would be best suited to an adult-only home and would like to be the only pet in the home. Teddy would benefit from experienced owners.

If you think you can offer Teddy or any of the other 50 dogs at the Dog’s Trust rehoming centre a home, contact them on 01506 873459.