Pet of the Week: Super Ted

Super Ted (10) the Staffordshire bull terrier Cross, is a sweet little gentleman who is on the lookout for his own superhero to offer him his forever home.

He loves going on walks through woods and forests, pottering about the garden.

He is super friendly, house-trained. He adores people.

He can live with children around the age of 12 and above and gets along with most dogs.

If you think you can offer Super Ted or any of the other 50 dogs at the rehoming centre a home, please contact us on 01506 873459.