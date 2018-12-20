Pet of the Week: Stella

Six-year-old Stella, a greyhound currently staylng at the Dogs Trust in West Calder, is looking for a new home.

She is a is a friendly girl who loves getting cuddles and giving attention to everyone she meets.

She enjoys having fun in the garden and playing with her favourite soft toys.

Stella also likes going on short walks with those she loves and can live with children around the age of 12.

If you think you could offer Stella or any of the other 50 dogs at the rehoming centre a home, call 01506 873459.

You can follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder.