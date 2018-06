Reo Ryan is almost two.

She is a cheeky, curious, Old Tyme Bulldog, who loves to go exploring and making new friends.

She is a regular visitor to Plean Country Park.

Reo found herself in rescue just before her first birthday.

She came into the foster care of Coreen Ryan in April 2017 but after failing to find her a suitable home, Coreen decided to adopt her in February, making her stay permanent.

Despite being 4.5 stone, Reo enjoys climbing into your lap for a cuddle!