Pet of the Week: Rebel

Despite the name, Rebel is a sweet and polite gentleman who is friendly with everyone he meets.

He loves attention from people, playing with his teddies and snuggling up in his cosy blankets.

Rebel has spent the majority of his life as a racing greyhound and is now looking for a comfortable retirement home where he can enjoy the pleasures of a pet dog life.

Rebel is a fantastic boy and will make a sweet and loving companion.

If you think you can offer Rebel or any of the other dogs at the re homing centre a home, please contact the Dogs Trust on 01506 873459.