Pet of the Week - Ralph

Ralph is a Lhasa Apso and it’s his first birthday on August 12.

He is a cheeky little monkey who loves nothing more than going to the park with his pals or napping on his dad’s seat.

His favourite thing to do is steal socks and make his owners chase him for them.

His favourite treats are little cheesy meatballs.

He is at Pets at Home most weeks to buy biscuits – so much so he thinks his name is Biscuit!

He’s got two best friends who are golden retrievers named Buddy and Barney.

He’s also got a girlfriend named Cali who he meets every week in Callendar Park.

