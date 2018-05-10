Pet of the Week: Orla

Orla, a one year old Kangal, at the Dogs Trust in West Calder is looking for a new home.

The pooch, whose name has an Irish origin and means Golden Princess, is large in stature but also has a big heart that is waiting to fall in love with her special someone.

She can be very nervous when first meeting new people but she warms to them quickly and will love you and show so much affection.

Her favourite thing to do is to have a fun game of fetch and tug with her family.

If you think you can offer Orla a home contact the Dogs Trust on 01506 873459.