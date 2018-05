Meet 16 week old Mollie, she’s a Pattajack – a Patterdale crossed with a Jack Russell.

The pup is full of fun and mischief and loves to annoy her big brother Bruno, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

Mollie loves all her squeaky toys and teddies.

The beautiful pup won owners Lynette and Terry Fitzpatrick, of Bainsford, over with her unusual markings and cosy cuddles.