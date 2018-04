Mollie, pictured above, is a friendly ten week old Jack Russell.

She is full of fun and loves to annoy her big brother Bruno, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier. When she’s not causing mischief, Mollie’s favourite hobby is playing with her teddy, squeaky toys and going out a walk.

Her unusual markings caught her owner’s eyes and they knew she was the “one” right away. Mollie’s owners said she’s great at giving cuddles too.