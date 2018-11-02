Pet of the Week: Loki

Loki, is a bouncy one-and-a-half-year-old-year Chocolate Labrador/Mastiff cross, currently homed at Dogs Trust in West Calder, Livingston.

He is a happy and excitable boy who adores playing with his squeaky toy and munching on tasty treats.

He loves getting lots of attention from people.

Loki can live with children around the age of 10 and above. He is a strong boy and needs an active owner.

If you think you can offer Loki or any of the other 50 dogs at the rehoming centre a home, please contact us on 01506 873459.

