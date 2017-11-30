Pet of the Week: Katie

Animal welfare experts are appealing for a new home for Katie, a lovely 10-year-old Labrador cross based at Dogs Trust in West Calder.

This sweet girl is very loving and adores people she knows, once she gets to know you; you will be friends for life.

Katie is looking for a quiet adult only home with a sensible owner who can be at home most of the day to settle her into her new routine and take her on nice rural walks.

To offer Katie a home, call 01506 873459.