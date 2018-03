Jade Mackenzie and Stuart Donaldson collected Jax in December and he was the last puppy of the litter of six.

Since having Jax, their love for him has grown stronger and stronger every day.

This labrador retriever is a funny, intelligent and loving dog and doesn’t like to bark...unless he wants something!

Jax loves going for walks and meeting other dogs as he is very sociable.

Jade and Stuart said they couldn’t wish for a better puppy.