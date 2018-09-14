Pet of the Week: Jake

Jake is an affectionate boy with those he loves and knows.

He adores going on relaxing walks and playing with his toys.

He is a very sweet boy with a sensitive side.

He is full of love, enjoys going out in the car and adores snuggling up.

He prefers to walk in quiet areas away from other dogs and people so he can enjoy the peaceful scenery and relax.

He is looking for a quiet adult-only home where he can also be the only pet in the house.

If you think you can offer Jake or any other dogs at the rehoming centre a home, contact the Dogs Trust on 01506 873459.