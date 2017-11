Jake is a seven-year-old Yorkshire Terrier who lives with Tina and Gordon Allen in Falkirk.

Jake is a great wee dog that the couple have had since he was eight weeks old when they bought him from a breeder in Cumbernauld.

He’s very playful and loves nothing more than chasing cats and teddies around the house.

This Yorkie also has fun with the couple’s other dog, Lily, a two-year-old Chihuahua.