Floyd, pictured above, is a friendly 13-year-old Jack Russell Terrier who is now searching for his new forever home.

He loves being the centre of attention, getting cuddles and his favourite thing to do is go out on walks to explore.

Floyd is looking for an adult only home where he can be the only pet.

If you think you can offer him a home, please contact Dogs Trust West Calder on 01506 873459.