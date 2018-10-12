Pet of the Week: Finn

Finn is a sweet and loving boy with those he knows and trusts.

He is an active boy who loves playing with his toys, swimming in the lake and being on the go.

Finn is looking for a calm and quiet home in a rural area.

He is worried by strangers and is looking for someone understanding who can walk him in quiet areas to help him relax.

Finn would like to be the only pet in the home and would benefit from someone who can be at home for most of the day.

If you think you can offer Finn or any of the other 50 dogs at the rehoming centre a home, contact Dogs Trust on 01506 873459.