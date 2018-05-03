Pet of the Week: Duchess

Five month old Duchess is a welcome addition to the Johnstone family.

The beautiful puggle, a cross between a pug and a beagle, has settled in well since joining the family in February.

Gemma and Graeme, who live in Larbert with children Ollie (7) and Freya (2), decided to get a dog as Freya is currently going through the process of being diagnosed with autism and it is hoped that in time Duchess can become a therapy dog to help her.

Duchess is a very playful and very friendly pup with lots of energy to burn.

She loves stealing shoes.