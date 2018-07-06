Pet of the week Denzal

Six-year-old Denzal is a bubbly and playful boy who adores the company of people.

After a long day playing, he likes to have a snooze on the grass or snuggle up with you on the couch.

Denzal is hoping to find a home where he can settle into a new routine.

He is uncomfortable around other dogs so needs to be walked in quiet, rural areas.

English Bull Terriers are a typically clownish breed and Denzal is no exception.

He can live with children around 14 or older.

If you could offer Denzal or any of the other 50 dogs at the re-homing centre a home, contact the Dogs Trust on 01506 863459.