Pet of the week: Buster

Buster is a sweet little lad who is hoping to win someone’s heart with his adorable, unique smile.

He loves going on walks, relaxing at home and playing search games to sniff out hidden treats.

Buster likes spending time outdoors whether it be lying in a good sunspot in the garden or going on a peaceful stroll through the woods.

Buster is looking for a quiet, adult only home with someone who knows and loves the Lhasa Apso breed.

If you think you can offer Buster or any of the other 50 dogs at the re-homing centre a home, please contact Dogs Trust on 01506 873459.