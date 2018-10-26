Pet of the Week: Bud

Bud is a cheerful and clever boy who is hoping to win someone’s heart with his waggy tail and perky personality.

The perfect day for Bud would include going on an adventure, lying in the sun and playing a game of tug. Bud adores being active and would love an energetic owner who will go exploring with him.

He would benefit from owners who know and love beagle type breeds.

Bud can be worried when going to the vets and being fussed over too much.

If you think you can offer Bud or any of the other dogs at the rehoming centre a home, contact Dogs Trust on 01506 873459.