Bonnie-Belle Snedden, pictured above at her favourite spot, is a friendly one-year-old Shichon who loves going a walk to The Kelpies with the odd treat at Torwood Garden Centre.

Her name was created by parents, Sean and Sharon, who are from Scotland and Belfast respectively.

They chose ‘Bonnie’ for Scotland and ‘Belle’ for Belfast.

Bonnie loves sitting at the window watching the world go by and her favourite activity is chewing a pair of slippers.