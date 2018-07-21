Pet of the Week: Biscuit

Biscuit (14) is a sweet lady who enjoys being in the company of those she knows and adores relaxing at home.

She enjoys her time best when she is snoozing on a comfy sofa or when she cocoons her inside a big snuggly duvet.

She also loves snacking on yummy sausages and chicken pieces.

She is little nervous meeting new people.

Biscuit gets along with some dogs but would prefer to be the only pet in the home, she is also looking for a home with adults only.

If you think you can offer Biscuit or any of the other 50 dogs at the Dogs Trust rehoming centre a home, please contact them on 01506 873459.