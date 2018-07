Bella is a sweet girl who loves being around people she knows.

She engiys tranquil walks and relaxing in the shade. She is looking for an active owner who will take her out on regular walks and play fetch with her.Bella is friendly but can be very timid when meeting new people and in new situations. She can live with children around the age of 12. If you think you can offer Bella or any of the dogs at the rehoming centre a home, please contact the Dogs Trust on 01506 873459.