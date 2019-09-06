Pet of the Week: Bear the Pomeranian

Bear is a five month old Pomeranian who has recently passed some tests.

He passed his puppy training test at Simply Pawsitive at Callander Park.

He also won first place in his class which he loves going to and his mummy and daddy are very proud of him.

They got Bear after deciding that their Chihuahua, Baby B, needed a friend and thankfully they get on really well, forever playing in the garden together and running around the park.

When they are relaxing at night, Bear will sit for ages licking her face, giving Baby B lots of kisses.