Baxter is a loud but friendly, ten-year-old Jack Russell who loves going for walks with his beloved tennis balls and lying in his bed under his many layers of blankets.

He enjoys swimming and belly scratches.

He was brought home on Bonfire night in 2007 and has been spoiled rotten by his family, the Mullins, ever since.

He’s a well loved spotty little dog and is well known in the area for playing along side his companion and doggy uncle, Brodie.