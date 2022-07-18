Elliott Davidson from online open water swimming experts Swimguard.co.uk has revealed the hidden dangers lurking under the surface.
His tips will help to keep you safe and potentially save your life if you dive in this summer.
He explained: “People love to swim in the open water, especially when the sun’s out and the temperature is sky-high but you need to make sure you’re aware of the risks before heading into the water.”
Here’s what he had to say.
1. Never swim alone
Many people drown because they’ve been caught out in unexpected currents or rip tides. If this happens while you're swimming alone, then your chances of surviving are slim to none as no one will know where you are or how long it has been since anyone last saw you in the water. Children under the age of 16 should be supervised by an adult whenever they go into open water which means someone should keep an eye on them from the shoreline while they swim. If there isn’t anyone around who can do this then you shouldn’t allow your child to swim unsupervised.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Choose your spot
If you're going to be swimming in a lake then try and find out how deep it is before getting in; if it's too deep then it might not be safe for you to swim there. It's also important that you check for any signs of pollution which could make the water unsafe to swim in. This is a really important point to consider as you’ll ideally want to be swimming somewhere that’s visited by others in case you get in trouble and need help, while it’ll also need to be accessible for emergency services should they be called. While you might want some time away from the busy tourist spots, they might be the ideal place for you to be swimming
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Check the weather and tides
The weather and tides can play a huge part in how safe or dangerous the water is on any given day. If you’re unsure about conditions, then it’s always best to ask an expert before taking your chances and venturing into unknown waters.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Be prepared in case of emergency
While most people will never have a serious issue on the water, there’s still a chance that something bad could happen and so it’s important that you’re ready to act. Make sure that you have all your essentials in your dry bag, including an emergency signal and something to store your contact details. It’s always best to prepare for the absolute worst.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images