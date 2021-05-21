Waterway themed mini golf added to Falkirk Wheel attractions for summer
Scottish Canals has introduced a nine-hole outdoor mini golf course with waterway-themed holes as part of new activities at The Falkirk Wheel as it gears up for a summer of activities after the pandemic.
It forms part of a range of fun ideas to attract families to the tourist attraction.
The Wheel now includes paddle boarding, bumper boats, waterzorbing, and segways.
And to entice folk to try the mini golf, Scottish Canals is tempting them with nine hols and a pizza deal from the Horsebox.
The organisation has also upgraded lighting at The Falkirk Wheel to use LED and low energy lighting.
https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/news/politics/council/falkirk-reviews-day-car-services-to-combat-loneliness-and-isolation-3245115
https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/news/crime/grangemouth-drug-addict-stole-jewellery-from-friends-dead-body-and-sold-it-to-pawnbroker-3245778
The installation runs through the Roughcastle Tunnel, along the aqueduct, arches, and The Wheel structure.
Catherine Topley, chief executive, said: “Like many organisations COVID delayed our usual customer experiences.
“We used this to time to review our customer experience and introduce some new, exciting features.
We are offering an experience like no other for families, schools, youth groups, birthdays or corporate events.”