Walking groups across Falkirk district back in operation after lockdown

With lockdown restrictions easing, the Step Forth groups are meeting up once again.

They are run by volunteers and are free to join.

Barbara McConnell co-ordinator, said: “We’re delighted to say our walking groups are finally back. They are so needed - it will be lovely to get everyone back together.”

Barbara McConnell of Step Forth

In Grangemouth, there are walks on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:00am, from the Community Education Unit.

In Carronshore, walks are Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:00 am. from the community hall, Main Street.

In Brightons/Redding, the Thursday walk starts at 10:00am from Tesco, Redding.

There are Monday health walk at The Helix starting at 10:00am, and Thursday walks in Lionthorn/Hallglen start at 10:00am from the Milk barn.

There are also buggy walking groups including one at The Helix every Monday at 1.15pm; Bonnybridge every Friday at 10.45 from, Bonnybridge

Library. Stenhousemuir every Thursday, 1.15pm at Stenhousemuir library.

For information call (01324) 504556 or e-mail [email protected]

