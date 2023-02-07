They’re the first welcome sign that the winter is finally coming to an end - and this month is the best time to see them.

The snowdrop, or Galanthus to give them their scientific name, is one of the few plants to flower during winter or, at the very latest, in early spring.

There are around 20 different species of snowdrop, including hundreds of varieties – the Cambo Estate, in Fife, is home to over 350 of them – each with subtly different leaves, petals and colouration.

Scotland is a great place to see snowdrops in all their glory, when thousands of the tiny flowers often create dramatic carpets of white and green.

Here are 10 places to visit where you can be sure of a great display.

1 . Cambo Estate Cambo Estate, in Fife, is one of the best places in Europe to see snowdrops. They look after the Plant Heritage national snowdrop collection, meaning there are over 350 varieties to spot on a signed walk that takes you through beautiful woodland to the sea. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Cringletie House The thousands of Genus Galanthus snowdrops at Cringletie House, near Peebles, are believed to have been planted back in the 18th century during the days of the Crimean War. Carpets of blooms cover the floor of the pretty woodland next to a picturesque waterfall, while there's a tearoom for refreshments. Photo: Cringletie House Photo Sales

3 . Abbotsford Abbotsford, the former home of Sir Walter Scott in the Borders, is a great spot for a walk at any time of year - but the plentiful snowdrops in February make it extra magical. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . West Plean House West Plean House, near Stirling, offers romantic getaways for couples, with the added benefit of gardens swathed in snowdrops. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales