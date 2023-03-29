Perfect day: Wheelchair access champion Emma visits Falkirk attractions
The woman behind the popular Simply Emma blog has turned her travel writing skills close to home to document wheelchair accessible sites in the Falkirk area.
Grangemouth resident Emma Muldoon, who is also a Falkirk Herald columnist, has to use a wheelchair due to having limp girdle muscular dystrophy.
She writes regular online travel articles and gig reviews for her Simply Emma blog and for a variety of organisations.
One of her latest assignments was helping Visit Scotland highlight the wheelchair accessible attractions the Falkirk – and Forth Valley area – has to offer.
Emma said: “Falkirk is a wonderful town to explore. Whether you are a local or a visitor, there is something for everyone to enjoy. So I was thrilled when Visit Falkirk
invited me to spend the weekend exploring the wide range of accessible things to see and do in the Forth Valley town and beyond.
"We spent one day in Falkirk and the nearby town of Bo’ness before spending two days visiting Loch Lomond, The Trossachs National Park and Stirling. It was a
weekend full of fun, sun, good food and local tourism."
During her first day Emma visited the historic Callander House and its famous Georgian Kitchen and tea room before taking in the Falkirk Town Centre Heritage Trail
and visiting historic landmarks like The Steeple and Falkirk Trinity Church.
Of course, no trip to the Falkirk area would be complete without viewing the spectacular Kelpies at the Helix.
Visit the Simply Emma website to read the full feature.