Perfect day: Wheelchair access champion Emma visits Falkirk attractions

Grangemouth resident Emma Muldoon, who is also a Falkirk Herald columnist, has to use a wheelchair due to having limp girdle muscular dystrophy.

She writes regular online travel articles and gig reviews for her Simply Emma blog and for a variety of organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of her latest assignments was helping Visit Scotland highlight the wheelchair accessible attractions the Falkirk – and Forth Valley area – has to offer.

Travel writer and wheelchair accessibility champion Emma Muldoon has been visiting Falkirk

Emma said: “Falkirk is a wonderful town to explore. Whether you are a local or a visitor, there is something for everyone to enjoy. So I was thrilled when Visit Falkirk

invited me to spend the weekend exploring the wide range of accessible things to see and do in the Forth Valley town and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We spent one day in Falkirk and the nearby town of Bo’ness before spending two days visiting Loch Lomond, The Trossachs National Park and Stirling. It was a

weekend full of fun, sun, good food and local tourism."

During her first day Emma visited the historic Callander House and its famous Georgian Kitchen and tea room before taking in the Falkirk Town Centre Heritage Trail

and visiting historic landmarks like The Steeple and Falkirk Trinity Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, no trip to the Falkirk area would be complete without viewing the spectacular Kelpies at the Helix.