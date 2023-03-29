News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Bupa to close 85 dental care practices across UK
22 minutes ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
44 minutes ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
1 hour ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
2 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady

Perfect day: Wheelchair access champion Emma visits Falkirk attractions

The woman behind the popular Simply Emma blog has turned her travel writing skills close to home to document wheelchair accessible sites in the Falkirk area.

By James Trimble
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 12:18 BST

Grangemouth resident Emma Muldoon, who is also a Falkirk Herald columnist, has to use a wheelchair due to having limp girdle muscular dystrophy.

She writes regular online travel articles and gig reviews for her Simply Emma blog and for a variety of organisations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of her latest assignments was helping Visit Scotland highlight the wheelchair accessible attractions the Falkirk – and Forth Valley area – has to offer.

Travel writer and wheelchair accessibility champion Emma Muldoon has been visiting Falkirk
Travel writer and wheelchair accessibility champion Emma Muldoon has been visiting Falkirk
Travel writer and wheelchair accessibility champion Emma Muldoon has been visiting Falkirk
Most Popular

Emma said: “Falkirk is a wonderful town to explore. Whether you are a local or a visitor, there is something for everyone to enjoy. So I was thrilled when Visit Falkirk

invited me to spend the weekend exploring the wide range of accessible things to see and do in the Forth Valley town and beyond.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We spent one day in Falkirk and the nearby town of Bo’ness before spending two days visiting Loch Lomond, The Trossachs National Park and Stirling. It was a

weekend full of fun, sun, good food and local tourism."

During her first day Emma visited the historic Callander House and its famous Georgian Kitchen and tea room before taking in the Falkirk Town Centre Heritage Trail

and visiting historic landmarks like The Steeple and Falkirk Trinity Church.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Of course, no trip to the Falkirk area would be complete without viewing the spectacular Kelpies at the Helix.

Visit the Simply Emma website to read the full feature.

FalkirkGrangemouth