People from Forth Valley urged to follow fire safety advice while camping this summer

The advice comes as new data shows the number of grass fires more than doubled in some parts of Scotland last summer.

A nationwide increase of nine per cent was recorded, with incidents going up across East Lothian, Clackmannanshire and Fife, Argyll and Bute, East and West Dunbartonshire, Midlothian and Scottish Borders, Edinburgh City, Stirling, as well as Aberdeen City.

Between June 22 and August 24, 2020, fires affecting grassland, woodland and crops went up from 656 total incidents in 2019 to 712 in 2020.

People from Forth Valley are being urged to follow fire safety rules when camping.

Many outdoor fires are started deliberately or are due to careless or irresponsible behaviour.

Alasdair Perry, deputy assistant chief officer, SFRS head of Prevention and Protection, said: “We want people to enjoy spending time outdoors, but it’s important to create a safe environment for you, your loved-ones and the surrounding environment because even small fires have the potential to turn into a wildfire.

“Before lighting any outdoor fires, check for any restrictions or permissions required by the landowner and make sure you use a fire safe pit or container that can be properly extinguished before you leave.

“The vast majority of us wish to keep our country beautiful, but litter can seriously injure wildlife and items such as glass bottles in strong sunlight have the potential to start a fire.

“Remember to keep your area tidy and always clear up when done.”

More safer summer advice can be found online at: https://www.firescotland.gov.uk/your-safety/safer-summer.aspx

