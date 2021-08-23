The 30 metre tall horses, by Andy Scott, are the world's largest equine sculptures and have taken pride of place at The Helix since 2014.

They stand alongside the Forth and Clyde Canal - and their complex construction involved engineers in Leeds, steel mills in Hartlepool and Corby and metal benders in Tipton.

The Kelpies were beaten to top spot by Ray Lonsdale's 2014 statue, called '1101' and better known as 'Tommy', in Seaham, County Durham, in the UK-wide survey by Sky Arts to celebrate the launch of its new series, Landmark.

Picture Michael Gillen

The channel initially asked ,000 UK adults to share their favourite pieces of free-to-view outdoor artwork, before the list was whittled down to a top 20 by curator, Clare Lilley, one of Landmark's expert judges, before 2000 adults then voted for their favourites.

Also in the top five were the Uffington White Horse, 'The Angel of the North', by Antony Gormley, and Martin Jennings' 'Women of Steel' in Sheffield.

Clare Lilley, Director of Programme at Yorkshire Sculpture Park and an expert judge on Sky Arts' Landmark, said: "This list includes some really nice surprises.

"I think the public selection shows how figurative sculpture and narrative are seen to be incredibly important in terms of accessibility and conveying messages. Some of the sculptures also indicate the importance of place, forming a kind of bridge between history and now."

The new show is fronted by Gemma Cairney, who delves into the purpose and power of public art as she joins Sky Arts on a mission to create the UK's next major landmark.

Sky Arts is investing £700,000 in public art in total, commissioning 18 brand new pieces of public art around the country as well as a final national landmark worth £250,000.

Phil Edgar-Jones, director, Sky Arts and Entertainment, added: "Public art can be a source of pride and love.

"We're looking forward to adding more joy to the world when Landmark hits the air next month."

Landmark airs weekly from September 1 at 8pm on Sky Arts (Freeview Channel 11) and streaming service.

