Forth Bike has created the new pass after listening to the feedback of users.

It will let cyclists visit more local attractions and cover wider distances without having to dock every 30 or 45 minutes.

It costs just £6 to hire one of the 144 e-bikes.

Forth Bikes

Suvi Loponen, community outreach and business development officer said: “This type of long-duration membership has been highly requested, and I am sure that it will be a much-used one, for both locals wanting to have a nice afternoon on the bike, and visitors alike.

“Many of our users have told us they would like to have breaks on their ride, for example, to grab a coffee or lunch.

“The new pass will allow the user to take Forth Bike out for three hours and by using the secondary lock, they can have as many stops and breaks as they wish during the rental.

“This will also allow them to visit attractions that might not have a station near them.”

The pass launch overlaps with Canal Encounters’ Cycling Week, which runs until August 22, and during which people around Falkirk can participate in a number of cycling activities, including group rides on Forth Bikes.

As part of the week-long initiative, new users can try the three-hour pass for half price - just £3.

Added Suvi:: “The new pass gives an amazing opportunity for people to check out all the exciting activities and installation

“We have some Forth Bike group rides and pop-ups happening towards the end of the week, so if you’re curious to try the bikes before becoming a member, I’d recommend checking the programme out on the website.”

Users can find more information about the pass at forthbike.co.uk or by downloading the official Forth Bike app, which allows them to purchase a new membership or upgrade their current one. The new pass comes with a little more responsibility, too, because users have to check the bike’s battery life and return it to a proper docking station at the end.

