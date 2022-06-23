LOOK: Amazing aerial shots of the Glastonbury site

More than 200,000 festival-goers will be there for the three day event, headlined by Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.
1. Early birds
Although the festival doesn't officially begin until Friday, but because of the train strikes, the gates opened to campers 24 hours earlier than usual
Photo: Yui Mok
2. Sunset pic
A festivalgoer takes a photo of the sunset from above the site of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.
Photo: Yui Mok
3. Aerial view of the Glastonbury Festival site in Somerset, England, June 23, 2022, where fans have descended for the first time in three years. See SWNS story SWBRglasto. More than 200,000 festival-goers will arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the event, headlined by Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.
If you don't want to camp, luxury yurts and caravans are available - for a price
Photo: James Dadzitis / SWNS
Due to the train strikes, the campsite opened a day earlier than normal and more people than usual have driven to the site.
Photo: James Dadzitis / SWNS