In Pictures: A gallery of great photos from our readers

We feature just a few of their recent submissions in this gallery.
If you would like to share a scene of a local landmark, or a place that has inspired you, please email an image with some details to [email protected]
1. SFFH-17-07-21 Pic beavers SCOTupload.jpg
Youngsters from the 93rd Braes Beavers & Cubs spent a night under canvas recently - some of them for the very first time.
They picked a fantastic spot, and had a fabulous time at their Hammock Summer Camp
Photo: na
2. SFFH-17-07-21 Pic Dollar Park Clock SCOTupload.jpg
The floral clock at Dollar Park (Pic: Allister Kean, Falkirk Camera Club)
Photo: Allister Kean
3. SFFH-17-07-21 Pic Loch Rannoch COTupload.jpg
Looking across Loch Rannoch (Pic : Jim Chalmers)
Photo: JIM CHALMERS
4. SFFH-17-07-21 Pic Dollar Park doocot SCOTupload.jpg
The doocot at Dollar Park (Pic:: Bob Oliver)
Photo: Bob Oliver