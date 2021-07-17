Sygnets on Larbert Pond (Pic: James Ellis)
In Pictures: A gallery of great photos from our readers

The glorious summer weather has brought the best out in our readers when it comes to photos.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 3:16 pm

We feature just a few of their recent submissions in this gallery.

If you would like to share a scene of a local landmark, or a place that has inspired you, please email an image with some details to [email protected]

Youngsters from the 93rd Braes Beavers & Cubs spent a night under canvas recently - some of them for the very first time. They picked a fantastic spot, and had a fabulous time at their Hammock Summer Camp

The floral clock at Dollar Park (Pic: Allister Kean, Falkirk Camera Club)

Looking across Loch Rannoch (Pic : Jim Chalmers)

The doocot at Dollar Park (Pic:: Bob Oliver)

