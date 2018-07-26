Green fingered volunteers sought for mission to maintain Slamannan church grounds

A trio of community minded go getters have toiled for weeks to clean up a local churchyard and now need a little help to keep it looking spick and span.

The project to refurbish Slamannan Parish Church a few years ago saw replacement windows, re-pointed walls and roof work but the churchyard was sadly neglected.

Enter Slamannan residents Dennis Kerr and Leeanne Robertson who teamed up with Limerigg historian Alec Buchanan to tidy up the overgrown grave plots at the church earlier this year and now cleanliness really is next to Godliness because the grounds are a fine complement to the refurbished church.

Dennis said: “We have done the hard work, now it’s just a case of continuing the weeding and watering to maintain the yard and keep the place tidy. If they help us then we will return the favour if we can – that’s what community spirit is.

“We just want the churchyard to be on a par with Grandsable and Camelon. All we need is half-a-dozen people with gardening knowledge to maintain the grounds – they could do it on a rota basis.” Donations of flowers from Klondyke Garden Centre and Bonnyview Nursery have helped brighten up the churchyard while a local businessman – who wished to remain anonymous – has taken away piles of soil which the top trio’s hard work created.

Another local resident, Stuart Finnigan, was on hand to move the soil out onto the street on Monday night for it to be uplifted by the generous, but publicity-shy, businessman and his team.

Stuart said: “I gave Dennis a few plants out of my garden to use here. I would encourage people to come down and help.”