The free event, hosted by Great Place Falkirk with the support of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, will celebrate the history of the area with excavations, games, heritage tents, re-enactments, and more.

It’s part of The Big Dig – a three-week archaeology festival for Scottish Archaeology Month 2021.

Locals are invited to come along and celebrate what’s underneath your feet through exploration, discovery, and play alongside figures of the past!

The free family fun day takes place this weekend

The fun kicks off at 10:00amam and runs until 4:00pm. All activities are free of charge.

They include:

The Roman Antonine Guard re-enactment group, will show you what life was like on the Antonine Wall – complete with battle demonstrations

Highland regiment soldiers – with a demonstration of musket firing!

Medieval tents – where you can learn about how medieval people lived in the area, and watch medieval weapons demonstrations!

Arming of the Knight – a demonstration showing the clothing and armour of a 12th century knight - and traditional blacksmithing

There are also archaeology workshops from Archaeology Scotland, plus the Renaissance Tent, where armourers will take you through the weaponry on display.

The Friends of Kinneil, who’ll be on hand to provide tours of the estate.

Helen Rashad, project co-ordinator, said: “We’re excited to host our final Bg Dig hub event at one of our area’s richest historical sites to celebrate Scottish Archaeology Month .

“It's a free event, and with re-enactments, tours and archaeological digs, it promises to be a great day out for the whole family."

