Falkirk folk urged to sign up a charity stages first live fundraisers in almost two years

Scottish charity Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland wants people to shake off their winter blues, set themselves a new year challenge.

The charity has been unable to run live events for nearly two years - and it is thrilled to see the return of major events across Scotland.

These include the Loch Leven Walkathon, in Kinross, and popular new ‘Walk the Flames’ events across Scotland where volunteers will be trained to brave walking on burning hot coals.

Gillian Green, assistant director of fundraising at, said: We want to give everyone a chance to set themselves a challenge, to work towards that goal through the winter months and to come out in the Spring ready for action.

“We are so thankful for the hundreds of people who took part in our events over the last year, whether it was in memory of a loved one, a defining moment in their recovery journey or to raise vital funds to support friends, family or colleagues.

“You all went above and beyond during the most difficult year and have gone to great lengths to run, walk, cycle, at events or virtually.”She added: “By signing up for one of our exciting events for 2022 you will be helping people across Scotland who are living with a chest or heart condition receive the help that they need when they need it most and helping them to really live.”

