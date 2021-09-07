Brechin City FC have installed the so-called ‘Freedom’ sculpture – based on a likeness of Mel Gibson in 1995 flick Braveheart – at Glebe Park, Angus.

The artwork, officially called the Spirit of Wallace, was created by local man Tom Church, and previously stood at the entrance of the Wallace Monument in Stirling.

But it was put into storage in 2008 after 10 years on display at the monument - after it was targeted by vandals.

1. Warrior Murray Andy Murray is, well, lost for words Photo: GOH CHAI HIN Photo Sales

2. Andy Murray in Shanghai Andy Murray looks suitably impressed next to a terracotta statue of himself at the 2011 Shanghai Rolex Masters in 2011. Photo: Matthew Stockman Photo Sales

3. That's Flexible This is a flexible interpretation, to say the least The 50kg solid gold statue is the largest gold statue produced since Ancient Egyptian times. Photo: LEON NEAL Photo Sales

4. Kate Moss As if you hadn't guessed, it's supermodel Kate Moss! Photo: PATRICK KOVARIK Photo Sales