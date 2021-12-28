Audio guide to Bo’ness foreshore updated with new content for New Year

Now Bo’net – one of the organisations behind the initiative – is encouraging people to download the free guide and explore the area’s amazing heritage.

It covers an area stretching from Kinneil to Carriden – and mostly follows the route of the national John Muir Way.

Bo’net - the Bo’ness Networking Group - worked with local firm The PR Store and Bo’ness Tenants’ and Residents’ Association to produce the original audio trail in late 2020.

The Bo'ness audio app has been updated with new content

It was first created with the support of Tesco’s Community Grants initiative, as well as funding from NHS Forth Valley and Falkirk Council.

Now, it has now been updated with extra content, sponsored by the walking and cycling charity Sustrans.

Madelene Hunt, chairman, said: “The New Year is a perfect time to get out and become more active – and work off all those Christmas calories.

“Download our foreshore audio guide, go for a walk and discover more about the places and people that shaped our town.”

The bouy on Bo'ness foreshore

The latest version also came about thanks to input of locals.

Ros Gibbons, Greenways go-ordinator at Sustrans, said: “Guided by feedback from the community, we’ve made access and path improvements along National Cycle Network Route 76, installed new interpretation points, held family events, and we plan to install a new community play area during 2022.

“As part of our engagement with the community, we also asked Bo’ness residents to help us identify key areas of local history and heritage. Many of their brilliant stories have been incorporated into the refreshed audio guide.

“We hope the guide inspires more people to get out walking, wheeling or cycling along their local National Cycle Network paths, and spend time exploring the fantastic green spaces on their doorstep.”

Bo'ness foreshore

The guide features information on the Bo’ness witches, local distillery and saltpans, as well as shipbreaking and Bridgeness Pottery.

Adrian Mahoney from The PR Store said: “The guide features interviews with local people and experts, telling fascinating stories about the town’s rich heritage and its more recent past.

“Anyone downloading the foreshore guide will discover Romans and railways, battles and Bond – that’s James Bond – and much more.

He added: “If you’ve previously downloaded the first version of the guide make sure you click the ‘check for updates’ link on the app to get access to the new content.”

Search and download the izi.TRAVEL app. It’s available for iOS and Android devices. You’ll also find links for the app at www.izi.travel

Install the app on your smartphone or tablet.

Open the app and say yes to location and notification settings - you’ll need these for the app to work properly).

Search for the local tour. Enter “Kinneil to Carriden” to get the Bo’ness foreshore trail.

Download the audio guide, which includes a map and pictures, and then go for a walk.

As you get near particular locations on the guide, your phone or tablet should automatically start playing the correct audio for that location.

In the description area of the app you’ll also find links to additional websites.

You’ll also find a website version of the tour at https://bit.ly/kinneil-foreshore-guide

