A look back as The Falkirk Wheel turns 21

The Falkirk Wheel, which is the world's first - and only - revolving boat lift, opened to the public in 2002 after its completion as part of the Millenium Link project re-connecting the Union and the Forth and Clyde canals. Scottish Canals operate the wheel offering boat trips and other activities. The Wheel only uses 1.5kWh of energy to turn, the same amount as it would take to boil 8 household kettles.