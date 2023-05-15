News you can trust since 1845
A look back as The Falkirk Wheel turns 21

The Falkirk Wheel is a rotating boat lift in Tamfourhill, Falkirk. On 24 May 2002, Queen Elizabeth II opened the Falkirk Wheel as part of her Golden Jubilee celebrations.

By Michael Gillen
Published 15th May 2023, 22:35 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 22:37 BST

The Falkirk Wheel, which is the world's first - and only - revolving boat lift, opened to the public in 2002 after its completion as part of the Millenium Link project re-connecting the Union and the Forth and Clyde canals. Scottish Canals operate the wheel offering boat trips and other activities. The Wheel only uses 1.5kWh of energy to turn, the same amount as it would take to boil 8 household kettles.

The Falkirk Wheel

1. Falkirk Wheel turns 21

The Falkirk Wheel Photo: Michael Gillen

Queen opens The Falkirk Wheel

Queen opens The Falkirk Wheel

Cake Fest Scotland 2016 Lauren Hendrie, and local chocolatier Michael Maley

