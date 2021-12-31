12 Falkirk area walks perfect for clearing the mind

And what could be a better way of taking some time out for ourselves, while also getting some exercise, than going for a walk.

Across the Falkirk district there are many routes which are ideal for those looking to enjoy the outdoors and take a stroll.

Some are well known to many, while others are perhaps hidden gems to some.

Either way – there’s plenty of opportunity to go and explore our district on foot.

Here are some suggestions of walking routes in the Falkirk area.

1. Falkirk Tunnel Circular At 3k, the Falkirk Tunnel Circular isn't a long walk but it takes you through the longest canal tunnel in Scotland (630m long and 3.6m high). It can be slippery and a torch is handy but it's great fun. Picture: Falkirk Council Ranger Service. Photo: Falkirk Council Ranger Service

2. Carron Glen Carron Glen begins at Gala Park in Dunipace and heads up the glen, following the Carron to Fankerton. A steep gorge walk, with waterfalls and pools, full of wildflowers in spring. It's also a brilliant place to see bluebells. Picture: Falkirk Council Ranger Service. Photo: Falkirk Council Ranger Service

3. Dales Wood On the west side of Falkirk lies Dales Wood which takes you above Denny and follows proper country roads and quiet paths. A brisk, uphill trek that's rewarded by great views. Picture: Falkirk Council Ranger Service. Photo: Falkirk Council Ranger Service

4. Westquarter Glen Another ideal place to take younger children is Westquarter Glen. It's an easy walk and very accessible, with great wildlife to be spotted right on the town's doorstep. Picture: Benjamin Hugh. Photo: Benjamin Hugh