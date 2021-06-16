11 places you can enjoy trekking with cute alpacas in the beautiful Scottish countryside

Alpaca trekking is a relatively new attraction for those wanting to experience the Scottish countryside in the company of the playful and friendly South American mammals.

It’s a growth industry and there are now numerous places all over the country – from the Borders to the far north of Scotland – that offer treks, walks, alpaca picnics, meet-and-greets, feedings and other alpaca-related experiences.

Expect to be introduced to an animal selected to match your personality and size, before taking the alpaca on a walk with other trekkers.

Originally from Peru, alpacas are naturally gentle, intelligent, and extremely observant, making for perfect walking companions.

They can also be mischievous, so be prepared for amusing incidents, and are naturals when it comes to terrific selfies.

Many of these organisations also offer private bookings – what could be more romantic than having a alpaca as a ring bearer at your wedding?

Here are 11 places where you can enjoy memorable alpaca experiences.

1. Beirhope Alpacas Beirhope Alpacas, located on a smallholding in the heart of the Cheviot Hills near Kelso, is just an hour from Edinburgh and has a herd of 23 of the adorable animals. They offer one, two and three hour treks throught the breathtaking Borders countryside, as well as a 'Meet-a-Paca' experience for younger children. Visit them at www.beirhope.co.uk. Photo: Beirhope Alpacas Buy photo

2. Senwick Alpaca Trekking Senwick Alpaca Trekking is located in Dumfries and Galloway near Borgue, six miles outside Kirkcudbright on the Solway Firth. Get to know on of their super-friendly alpacas before going for a walk around the picturesque 320 acre family-run farm. There are a number of trek options, plus a 'meet and greet' for youngsters. Book at www.senwickalpacas.co.uk. Photo: Senwick Alpaca Trekking Buy photo

3. Netherfield Alpacas Netherfield Alpacas offer treks at their base in Coalburn, to the south of Lanark and easily reachable from Edinburgh and Glasgow. The alpaca experience lasts around two hours and includes a one hour trek, followed by learning about the process and steps of creating beautiful yarn from alpacas. You can also opt for a 45 minute mini trek or visiting alpacas and other animals on the farm. Find out more at www.netherfieldalpacas.co.uk. Photo: Netherfield Alpacas Buy photo

4. Velevet Hall Alpacas Velvet Hall Alpacas are located near the pretty Scottish Borders town of Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders. They offer hour-long treks through the stunning Tweed Valley landscape on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, with visits available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information visit www.velvethall-alpacas.co.uk. Photo: Velevet Hall Alpacas Buy photo