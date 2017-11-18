Opening of Slamannan studio will get tails wagging

A photographer is hoping an event for dog lovers will get more than just a few tails wagging.

Carolyn Cowan, who works under the name of Carrie Southerton Dog Photography, is opening an indoor studio at her base in Slamannan to complement the seven acres of outdoor space she uses for shoots.

And not only has she invited dog charities along to sell merchanise to raise funds, she is also donating a percentage of profits to canine good causes.

Carolyn said: “I’ve been running for almost three years with the outdoor dog photography studio, the only one of its kind in Scotland. Having the outdoor space means that dogs can run free and just be dogs.

“But the weather has always been my biggest enemy so it was always the plan to open an indoor studio too.

“So as well as the opening of my 600 square foot indoor studio, I’m donating ten per cent of the session fee for every shoot booked to a chosen charity.”

When clients book a shoot, they can give a vote to one of three charities and the one with the most votes will receive the money.

German Shepherd Rescue Scotland and Save a Staffie Scotland will have Christmas goodies for sale, and ten percent from sales of training dog mats will go to Spaniel Assist.

Carolyn added: “I’ll be giving tours of the seven acres so the dogs can run around and blow off some steam.”

The opening day will run from 10am to 10pm at West Arnloss, Avonbridge Road on Saturday.