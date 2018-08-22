Teenagers had sights on Wimbledon back in 1972

Back in 1972, the Falkirk Herald featured teenagers Margaret Andrew and Ruth Pullar, who were preparing to go to Wimbledon.

The 18 year olds had only learned days before that they have been accepted for the peak tournament of the British tennis circuit – the Junior Wimbledon Tournament.

At the time, Ruth was a triple title holder north of the border, the under 21 Scottish and the under 18 East and West Scotland.

And Margaret was runner-up for the East and West titles.

Together the Falkirk girls had already won the pairs title in the Scottish East and West Championships.