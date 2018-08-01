Stuart was bowled over to be in Scotland squad back in 2000

Denny bowler Stuart Hogg was lined up for a head to head with Australia’s top bowlers back in the summer of 2000.

Stuart (23) was selected for the Scotland under 25 squad for the third consecutive year and the matches against the Australian squad were set to take place at three different greens from August 9 to 11 that year.

He said at the time: “It should be a godd experience playing againsgt them.

“I just hope they’ll maybe invite us back for a return match next year.”

Stuart, an electrician with Falkirk Council, was also in the Scotland squad for the home international series at Northfield, Ayr, when the under 25 squads of England, Ireland and Wales were the visitors.