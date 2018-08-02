Shining a spotlight on Falkirk actor’s debut back in 2000

A former Falkirk schoolboy who landed a part in a controversial new TV drama appeared on screen for the first time back in 2000.

David Paisley was picked to play one of the main characters in Tinsel Town despite having next to no acting experience.

The then-21-year-old from Glen Village was working as a barman in a Glasgow nightclub when he was told about the auditions.

He decided to try out for the role of a 17-year-old character and was amazed to be offered the part.

Tinsel Town, which revolved around the lives of a group of young Glaswegians, was dubbed a cross between cult hits This Life and Queer as Folk.

A former pupil of Woodlands High School, David played Ryan, who had an affair with a policeman he met while working in a night spot.

David went on to play parts in Casualty, Holby City and River City.