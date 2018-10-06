Retro Nostalgia 1978: It’s a grand Lotto jackpot for Mary

A very lucky Maddiston woman has won £1000 in the Central Regional Council’s Lottery – becoming the very first winner from Falkirk District to take home the Region’s top lottery prize.

She is Mrs Mary Fellow, of 48 Simpson Drive, Maddiston, and appropriately this handsome, and sizeable, cheque was presented to her on Thursday evening in the pleasant surroundings of Polmont Golf Clubhouse.

Doing the honours was Regional Convener Councillor James Anderson who represented the village in this very welcome task.

Married with two sons and a daughter, Mrs Fellow has worked for the past two years as a cleaner at the ABC Cinema in Falkirk.

Her husband, Frank, works with the Carron Company.