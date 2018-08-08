Pulling on their dancing shoes back in 1970

These dancing girls were taking part in the popular Summer Revels at Falkirk Town Hall.

Organised annually by Stenhouse School of Dance, the event is still going strong and in 2018 the youngsters enjoyed a diamond celebration to mark 60 years since school founder Irene Langlands first organised the end-of-term display.

Over the years as well as being a showcase for her pupils’ talents, the Summer Revels have raised thousands of pounds for charity through ticket and programme sales.

Do you know the girls in the photograph?